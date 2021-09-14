Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock Holdings Cut by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $9,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 24,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

EXC traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 154,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,322. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average is $45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.44.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

