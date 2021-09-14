eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXPI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,775,611.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 331,200 shares of company stock worth $14,131,930 in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of eXp World by 172.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 106,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 67,670 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 227.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 99,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 68,909 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 125.3% during the first quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of eXp World by 187.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after buying an additional 155,529 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 42.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 85,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 25,397 shares during the period. 20.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. eXp World has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 109.45 and a beta of 2.89.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.82 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

