Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 903,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $56,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 60,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 66.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,341,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,166,000 after buying an additional 935,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $54.93. The stock had a trading volume of 483,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,289,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.77 and its 200-day moving average is $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

