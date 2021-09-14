Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Select Asset Management & Trust

Select Asset Management & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,178 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.7% of Select Asset Management & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Select Asset Management & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,653,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $356,595,000 after acquiring an additional 441,212 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the second quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 9,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $810,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,708,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.86. 510,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,289,881. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. The stock has a market cap of $232.25 billion, a PE ratio of -17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

