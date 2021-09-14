F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.13. Approximately 5,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 376,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FXLV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F45 Training has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.80.
In other F45 Training news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $19,704,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
About F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)
F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.
