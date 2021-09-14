F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc (NYSE:FXLV) were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.18 and last traded at $15.13. Approximately 5,375 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 376,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FXLV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F45 Training has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.80.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F45 Training news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $19,704,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV)

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

