Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Boosted by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,628 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.2% of National Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $36,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $827,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.7% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth $109,023,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 221,819 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $77,129,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,696,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,632,933,000 after purchasing an additional 106,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $2,911,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $921,444,764 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.61. 307,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,279,955. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.13 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

