Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. reduced its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,001 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 2.5% of American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 309.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock worth $921,444,764 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.98.

Shares of FB opened at $377.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.15. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

