Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Mitchell Capital Management Co. reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 1.9% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Facebook by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,397,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $485,977,000 after buying an additional 38,079 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its position in Facebook by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 15,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 29,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 56,952 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,251 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $377.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.02 and its 200 day moving average is $328.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total transaction of $95,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total value of $25,784,961.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,583,890 shares of company stock worth $921,444,764 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

