Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Principal Financial Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,696,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,010 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.1% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Facebook worth $1,632,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,780,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,095,469,000 after purchasing an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,548,108 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,990,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,482 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,497,902 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,681,007,000 after acquiring an additional 177,413 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,041,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,546,565,000 after acquiring an additional 426,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $403.98.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.96, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $921,444,764. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $375.72. The company had a trading volume of 226,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,279,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $362.02 and a 200-day moving average of $328.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

