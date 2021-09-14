Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.4% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $77,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 43.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.98.

Shares of FB opened at $376.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.15. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.13 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.01, for a total value of $29,452,073.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total transaction of $87,227.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $921,444,764 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

