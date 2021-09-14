Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,327,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 207,757 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 1.2% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.08% of Facebook worth $798,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total transaction of $93,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.57, for a total value of $25,784,961.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock valued at $921,444,764 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.98.

FB traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $375.48. 143,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,279,955. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $362.02 and a 200 day moving average of $328.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

