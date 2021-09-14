Faceter Market Capitalization Achieves $3.23 Million (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. Over the last week, Faceter has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Faceter has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $2,159.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00062660 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.66 or 0.00142455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $383.52 or 0.00819620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00043687 BTC.

About Faceter

FACE is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.