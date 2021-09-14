Falcon Project (FNT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $60,729.00

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $60,729.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00082816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00120916 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00170566 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,361.23 or 1.00145464 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.19 or 0.07133097 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.22 or 0.00924995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falcon Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Falcon Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Falcon Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

