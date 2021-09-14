Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) Trading Down 6.4%

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) shares traded down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.70 and last traded at $13.70. 774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 80,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fanhua from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $713.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.26.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fanhua Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Fanhua’s payout ratio is 69.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Fanhua by 185.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 266,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 173,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 0.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,670,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,266,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fanhua by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

About Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products.

