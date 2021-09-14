Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,405,001 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.68% of Fastenal worth $503,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FAST. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,250,000 after acquiring an additional 122,675 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

FAST traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.11. 21,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,399,373. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.39. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average of $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,200,396.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,089 shares of company stock valued at $7,910,739. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

