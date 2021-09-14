Fear (FEAR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.45 Million

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, Fear has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One Fear coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001877 BTC on major exchanges. Fear has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00064157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00143169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.08 or 0.00843459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00043912 BTC.

Fear Profile

FEAR is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

