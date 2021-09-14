Feathercoin (FTC) Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $6.03 million and approximately $15,433.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 336,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,600,238 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

