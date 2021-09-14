Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Sells $99,900.00 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FHI traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,555. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.97.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is presently 33.44%.

FHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 177.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

