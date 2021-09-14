FedEx (FDX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 21st. Analysts expect FedEx to post earnings of $5.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FedEx to post $21 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FDX opened at $261.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx has a twelve month low of $230.27 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.52.

In related news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

