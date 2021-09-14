Feellike Price Up 0% This Week (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Feellike has a total market cap of $17,312.63 and $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00080349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00120849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00170445 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,804.67 or 0.99937375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,324.67 or 0.07098839 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.27 or 0.00890956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . The official website for Feellike is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

