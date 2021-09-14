Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) PT Lowered to GBX 280 at Barclays

Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the iron ore producer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 21.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 428 ($5.59).

Shares of LON:FXPO opened at GBX 355.20 ($4.64) on Tuesday. Ferrexpo has a twelve month low of GBX 163.80 ($2.14) and a twelve month high of GBX 513 ($6.70). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 419.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 743.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of £2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.77.

In other Ferrexpo news, insider James North acquired 4,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, with a total value of £19,625.48 ($25,640.82).

Ferrexpo Company Profile

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

