Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Given “Underweight” Rating at Barclays

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FEEXF remained flat at $$5.90 on Tuesday. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.69.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

