Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

FAR stock opened at GBX 30.80 ($0.40) on Monday. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 47 ($0.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.52. The firm has a market cap of £116.32 million and a PE ratio of -33.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 30.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.08.

In other Ferro-Alloy Resources news, insider Mick Davis bought 33,520,088 shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £3,016,807.92 ($3,941,478.86).

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and associated by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, and carbon deposits. The company primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in Southern Kazakhstan.

