Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

FOE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ferro in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get Ferro alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOE. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,286,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth $72,643,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ferro by 962.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,378,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,424 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Ferro by 2,141.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,904,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferro during the second quarter worth $38,033,000.

FOE opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Ferro has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Ferro had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $294.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferro will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ferro

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.