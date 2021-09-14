FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 610.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FFBW by 352.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 36,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FFBW by 24.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FFBW by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in FFBW in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

FFBW remained flat at $$11.56 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 12,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583. FFBW has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

