FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 14th, 2021

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 610.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FFBW by 352.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 36,321 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in FFBW by 24.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in FFBW by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in FFBW in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

FFBW remained flat at $$11.56 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 12,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583. FFBW has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35.

About FFBW

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin, which provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

