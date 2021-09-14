FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from FFW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

OTCMKTS:FFWC opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21. FFW has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter.

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

