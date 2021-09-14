FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the August 15th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FIBRA Macquarie México from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

DBMBF stock remained flat at $$1.31 on Tuesday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

