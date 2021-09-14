FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the August 15th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FIBRA Macquarie México from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

DBMBF stock remained flat at $$1.31 on Tuesday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

