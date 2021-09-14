Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB) Trading 0.2% Higher

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FIGB)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.99 and last traded at $50.99. 15 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGB. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000.

