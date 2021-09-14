Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) is River Road Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,038,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,055 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial accounts for 2.8% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 2.09% of Fidelity National Financial worth $262,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 13.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 544,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,672,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNF traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.46. 17,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,214. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.82 and a 52-week high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $1,816,925.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,190 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

