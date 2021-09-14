Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. Truist downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.93.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $124.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.15. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.17 and a 52-week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

