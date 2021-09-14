Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €71.43 ($84.03).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €62.60 ($73.65) on Tuesday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a fifty-two week high of €77.50 ($91.18). The business’s fifty day moving average is €64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.46.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.