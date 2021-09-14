Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on FITB. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.84 price target (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.32 and a 1 year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.