Filecoin (FIL) Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for $80.49 or 0.00171332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $8.59 billion and $922.36 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00080452 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.21 or 0.00121766 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,041.11 or 1.00127380 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.48 or 0.07244338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $418.09 or 0.00889908 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $412.31 or 0.00877615 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 106,678,304 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

