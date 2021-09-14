Financial Comparison: New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) and PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK)

PB Bankshares (NASDAQ:PBBK) and New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for PB Bankshares and New York Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PB Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A New York Community Bancorp 0 6 4 0 2.40

New York Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.61, indicating a potential downside of 1.34%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than PB Bankshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PB Bankshares and New York Community Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PB Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp $1.77 billion 3.36 $511.11 million $0.87 14.69

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PB Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares PB Bankshares and New York Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PB Bankshares N/A N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp 34.32% 8.86% 0.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.1% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats PB Bankshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PB Bankshares

PB Bankshares Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. PB Bankshares Inc. is based in Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

