Financial Contrast: indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) versus AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of AU Optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AU Optronics and indie Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.68 -$608.06 million N/A N/A indie Semiconductor N/A N/A -$73.29 million ($0.15) -73.53

indie Semiconductor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AU Optronics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AU Optronics and indie Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AU Optronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 indie Semiconductor 0 0 3 0 3.00

indie Semiconductor has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 51.10%. Given indie Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Profitability

This table compares AU Optronics and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A indie Semiconductor N/A -2,148.34% -5.29%

Risk & Volatility

AU Optronics has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

indie Semiconductor beats AU Optronics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces. The company's microcontroller-based chips integrate functions for sensing, processing, controlling, and communicating. indie Semiconductor was formerly known as AyDeeKay LLC and changed its name to indie Semiconductor in December 2014. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

