Financial Contrast: UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and The Charles Schwab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 17.53% 15.90% 1.51% The Charles Schwab 28.88% 12.89% 1.02%

16.0% of UP Fintech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of The Charles Schwab shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of The Charles Schwab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Charles Schwab has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for UP Fintech and The Charles Schwab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 1 0 2 0 2.33 The Charles Schwab 0 2 10 0 2.83

UP Fintech presently has a consensus target price of $23.31, suggesting a potential upside of 69.01%. The Charles Schwab has a consensus target price of $80.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.28%. Given UP Fintech’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UP Fintech is more favorable than The Charles Schwab.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares UP Fintech and The Charles Schwab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $138.50 million 16.07 $16.07 million N/A N/A The Charles Schwab $11.69 billion 11.11 $3.30 billion $2.45 29.34

The Charles Schwab has higher revenue and earnings than UP Fintech.

Summary

UP Fintech beats The Charles Schwab on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees. The Advisor Services segment provides custodial, trading, retirement business, and support services, as well as retirement business services to independent registered investment advisors, independent retirement advisors, and record keepers. The company was founded by Charles R. Schwab in 1986 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

