Financial Review: First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) & MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB)

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) and MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.1% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of First National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

First National has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First National and MainStreet Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National 25.75% 12.51% 1.08% MainStreet Bancshares 35.35% 17.45% 1.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First National and MainStreet Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National 0 1 0 0 2.00 MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

First National currently has a consensus price target of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 147.33%. MainStreet Bancshares has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.89%. Given First National’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe First National is more favorable than MainStreet Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First National and MainStreet Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National $41.08 million 3.12 $8.86 million N/A N/A MainStreet Bancshares $69.57 million 2.48 $15.72 million $1.85 12.34

MainStreet Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First National.

Summary

MainStreet Bancshares beats First National on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First National

First National Corp. (Virginia) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services through its subsidiary, First Bank. The firm offers savings, checking, mortgage lending, home equity, treasury management, construction loan, commercial mortgage, and rental properties. The company was founded on September 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Strasburg, VA.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

