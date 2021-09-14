Financial Survey: ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) vs. Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX)

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of ZIVO Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

ZIVO Bioscience has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and Stryve Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIVO Bioscience $20,000.00 1,590.28 -$9.11 million N/A N/A Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.14) -44.21

Stryve Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ZIVO Bioscience.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZIVO Bioscience and Stryve Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 N/A Stryve Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00

Stryve Foods has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 118.09%. Given Stryve Foods’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than ZIVO Bioscience.

Profitability

This table compares ZIVO Bioscience and Stryve Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIVO Bioscience N/A N/A -312.67% Stryve Foods N/A -189.46% -8.60%

Summary

Stryve Foods beats ZIVO Bioscience on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZIVO Bioscience

Zivo Bioscience, Inc. engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

About Stryve Foods

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

