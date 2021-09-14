FinNexus (FNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $654,126.65

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded 57.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $654,126.65 and $137.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FinNexus Coin Profile

FNX is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

Buying and Selling FinNexus

