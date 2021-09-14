Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Increases Dividend to GBX 9.10 Per Share

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share by the investment trust on Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock traded down GBX 3.99 ($0.05) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 899 ($11.75). 311,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,375. The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 909.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 896.02. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 774 ($10.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 928 ($12.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09.

In related news, insider Simon Hayes acquired 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 908 ($11.86) per share, for a total transaction of £66,710.76 ($87,158.04).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

