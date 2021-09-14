FintruX Network Market Capitalization Achieves $1.76 Million (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 14th. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $13,759.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00062314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.56 or 0.00142628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.32 or 0.00812847 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00043548 BTC.

About FintruX Network

FTX is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

