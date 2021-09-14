Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) versus Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Critical Survey

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) and Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Flagstar Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 24.33% 10.98% 1.09% Flagstar Bancorp 30.70% 30.22% 2.39%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Finward Bancorp and Flagstar Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Flagstar Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus target price of $56.40, indicating a potential upside of 13.57%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than Finward Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.2% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Flagstar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Flagstar Bancorp pays out 2.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flagstar Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Flagstar Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $69.77 million 2.12 $16.60 million N/A N/A Flagstar Bancorp $2.14 billion 1.22 $538.00 million $9.52 5.22

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Finward Bancorp.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats Finward Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc.is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services. The Mortgage Originations segment acquires and markets residential mortgage loans. The Mortgage Servicing segment comprises financing solutions to properties held-for-investment. The Other segment consists of interest rate risk management, investment securities portfolios, balance sheet funding, treasury and corporate assets, and equities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Troy, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.