FIO Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $68.87 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $68.87 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001608 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001389 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001065 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 780,640,496 coins and its circulating supply is 353,685,384 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

