First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.
In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of FBNC opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $80.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About First Bancorp
First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.