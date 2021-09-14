First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 282.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Bancorp by 13.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $80.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.57 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 32.57%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

