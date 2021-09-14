First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Bought by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,288 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of First Financial Bankshares worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 38,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.46. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.48 per share, with a total value of $71,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 860,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,870,451.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 2,040 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.75 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,373.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $395,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

