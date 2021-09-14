First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.18 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to announce $25.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.36 million to $26.00 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $22.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $96.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.84 million to $98.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $107.66 million, with estimates ranging from $102.12 million to $113.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $21.29. The firm has a market cap of $184.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $751,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 66,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $707,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Institutional investors own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

