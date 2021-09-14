First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Stock Holdings Lifted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 48.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,801 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 105,192 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.13% of First Majestic Silver worth $5,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AG. Condire Management LP acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth $33,035,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $18,186,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,421,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 784,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 457,300 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $6,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.93.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 16.67%. On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

