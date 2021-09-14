First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Short Interest Update

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.7% from the August 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,494 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $471,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period.

Get First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FEO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.07. 33,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,401. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.85. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.