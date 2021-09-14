First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Short Interest Update

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,600 shares, an increase of 2,725.9% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,469,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,960,000 after purchasing an additional 18,292 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 300.9% in the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 172,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 129,357 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 15.8% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 26.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BICK stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,791. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 52-week low of $28.33 and a 52-week high of $42.51.

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

