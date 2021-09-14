First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Down 91.2% in August

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the August 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.17% of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of DALI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,405. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.72.

